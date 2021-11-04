Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Hostess Brands also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.83-0.87 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWNK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hostess Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of TWNK stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.03. 810,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,068. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $16.35.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hostess Brands stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Hostess Brands worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

