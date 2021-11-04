Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 70.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

ACRE stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $15.30. 501,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,204. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 106.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACRE shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

