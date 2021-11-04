Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 24.79% and a negative net margin of 158.61%. Morphic’s quarterly revenue was down 88.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ MORF traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.72. The company had a trading volume of 79,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,169. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.72. Morphic has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 1.20.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.
Morphic Company Profile
Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.
