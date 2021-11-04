Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 24.79% and a negative net margin of 158.61%. Morphic’s quarterly revenue was down 88.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.72. The company had a trading volume of 79,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,169. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.72. Morphic has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In other Morphic news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 9,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $642,215.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,227.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 11,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.79 per share, for a total transaction of $659,899.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,606 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,745. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

