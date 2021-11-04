Brokerages Expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $654.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to announce sales of $654.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $679.00 million and the lowest is $634.00 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $493.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wolverine World Wide.

WWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:WWW traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.71. 740,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.11. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.84. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $44.74.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $115,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $103,148.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,141 shares of company stock valued at $300,452. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,573,000 after purchasing an additional 380,264 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,800,000 after acquiring an additional 616,196 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,884,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,675,000 after acquiring an additional 20,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,083,000 after acquiring an additional 102,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,608,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,747,000 after acquiring an additional 465,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

