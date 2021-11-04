Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.18 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will report $5.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $19.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $23.93 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $63.72 million, with estimates ranging from $36.20 million to $87.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.94% and a negative net margin of 1,169.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA remained flat at $$2.14 during midday trading on Thursday. 3,239,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,883. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $139.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.34.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $49,676.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 49,591 shares of company stock worth $89,264 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

