Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.18 Million

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will report $5.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $19.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $23.93 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $63.72 million, with estimates ranging from $36.20 million to $87.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.94% and a negative net margin of 1,169.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA remained flat at $$2.14 during midday trading on Thursday. 3,239,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,883. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $139.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.34.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $49,676.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 49,591 shares of company stock worth $89,264 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

Earnings History and Estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

