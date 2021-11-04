Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 11.73%.

Shares of NYSE:VTOL traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.11. 89,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Bristow Group has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $38.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

In other news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $100,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bristow Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,841 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Bristow Group worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.