Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Allied Motion Technologies stock traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.34. The company had a trading volume of 58,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $608.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.72 per share, for a total transaction of $47,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 71,758 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 57.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 27.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.