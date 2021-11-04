Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.980-$1.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of HASI stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.08. The company had a trading volume of 460,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,846. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 22.96 and a quick ratio of 22.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.91. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 104.48%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.11.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,514,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

