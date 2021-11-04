Convex Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $818.76 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for about $25.01 or 0.00040397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $818.76 million and $24.76 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00085497 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00074571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00100740 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,502.98 or 0.07271906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,536.43 or 0.99375745 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022318 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 72,047,985 coins and its circulating supply is 32,730,934 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars.

