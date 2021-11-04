Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to post $66.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.80 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $67.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year sales of $272.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $271.40 million to $274.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $263.54 million, with estimates ranging from $263.30 million to $263.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 912.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OBNK traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.74. The stock had a trading volume of 46,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,894. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.09. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average is $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.55%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

