Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) to “Buy”

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Shares of HHR traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.49. 47,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. HeadHunter Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $61.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day moving average of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 113.81%. The company had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

