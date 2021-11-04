$86.96 Million in Sales Expected for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to announce sales of $86.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.69 million to $91.23 million. Coherus BioSciences posted sales of $113.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year sales of $349.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $333.60 million to $360.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $400.67 million, with estimates ranging from $339.13 million to $457.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.65 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

In related news, Director James Healy sold 100,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $1,808,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $58,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 389,733 shares of company stock worth $6,479,172. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 478.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter.

Coherus BioSciences stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.67. 470,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.99. Coherus BioSciences has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

