Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

ALB traded up $10.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $272.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $276.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Albemarle from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.15.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,487 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Albemarle stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Albemarle worth $85,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

