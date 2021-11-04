TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. TechTarget updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.77. 204,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,057. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $48.85 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 167.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.14.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Sidoti assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechTarget has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $3,347,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $102,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 194,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,292,444.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,153 shares of company stock worth $8,094,016. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

