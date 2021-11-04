Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.60

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Hays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hays from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Hays’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

