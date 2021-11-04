$25.16 Million in Sales Expected for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to report $25.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.09 million and the highest is $25.22 million. Southern First Bancshares reported sales of $28.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $104.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $105.17 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $108.58 million, with estimates ranging from $107.35 million to $109.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 27.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 12.4% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 16.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.36. The company had a trading volume of 13,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,301. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $453.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.82. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $58.63.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

