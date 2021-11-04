Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $121.94 Million

Analysts expect that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will post sales of $121.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.29 million. Noodles & Company posted sales of $107.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year sales of $482.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $479.40 million to $484.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $528.55 million, with estimates ranging from $510.00 million to $548.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 0.98%. Noodles & Company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NDLS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens started coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 50,681 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $652,771.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 69,626 shares of company stock valued at $903,684 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 126,837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,046. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $545.33 million, a P/E ratio of 132.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08.

