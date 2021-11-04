Throne (THN) Price Reaches $3.21 on Top Exchanges

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Throne has a total market cap of $876,373.27 and approximately $2.30 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Throne coin can now be bought for $3.21 or 0.00005226 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Throne has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00085876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00074716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00100928 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,485.13 or 0.07291819 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,079.46 or 0.99301633 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00022514 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

