ChainX (PCX) Market Capitalization Reaches $49.62 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 4th. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.41 or 0.00007178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ChainX has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. ChainX has a total market cap of $49.62 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00085876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00074716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00100928 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,485.13 or 0.07291819 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,079.46 or 0.99301633 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00022514 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 11,238,875 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.