Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Receives $11.28 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.28.

A number of brokerages have commented on TBPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,923. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $22.74.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,651,000 after acquiring an additional 763,854 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter worth $20,125,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,238,000 after acquiring an additional 103,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 55.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,094,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after purchasing an additional 390,328 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.