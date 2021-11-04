Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $156.33 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will announce $156.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $161.30 million. Oil States International reported sales of $137.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year sales of $576.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $573.10 million to $579.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $728.80 million, with estimates ranging from $684.00 million to $759.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.12 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,499,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,730 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Oil States International by 480.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,330,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,652 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Oil States International by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 796,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 328,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oil States International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 82,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Oil States International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,656. The company has a market capitalization of $400.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44. Oil States International has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

