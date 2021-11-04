BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-0.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $113-114 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.61 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.590-$0.620 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.30.

BL traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.00. 390,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. BlackLine has a one year low of $98.06 and a one year high of $154.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.69 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.66.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. BlackLine’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $635,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.99, for a total value of $53,419.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,859.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,654 shares of company stock worth $31,060,880. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

