EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) to Buyback $5.00 billion in Shares

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,002,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.03. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $95.64.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.