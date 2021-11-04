Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.180-$0.200 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.18-0.20 EPS.

Shares of VIAV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,525,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $75,149.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,834.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $129,123.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,824 shares of company stock worth $443,428 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIAV. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

