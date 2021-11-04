TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Issues Earnings Results

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TuSimple updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.54. 1,455,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,881. TuSimple has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $79.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80.

Get TuSimple alerts:

TSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.89.

In related news, insider Cheng Lu sold 44,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $111,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,450 shares of company stock worth $8,592,771.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TuSimple stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,000. 34.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.