ModiHost (AIM) Trading 0.5% Lower This Week

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. ModiHost has a total market capitalization of $230,443.48 and approximately $41,135.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ModiHost has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One ModiHost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00050921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.97 or 0.00235685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004561 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00095896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ModiHost Profile

ModiHost (AIM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ModiHost using one of the exchanges listed above.

