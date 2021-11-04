Hamster One Day Volume Reaches $2.77 Million (HAM)

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. In the last seven days, Hamster has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hamster has a total market cap of $101.06 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00085876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00074716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00100928 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,485.13 or 0.07291819 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,079.46 or 0.99301633 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00022514 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

