$552.00 Million in Sales Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will announce sales of $552.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $496.00 million to $639.30 million. Murphy Oil reported sales of $421.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

MUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

MUR stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $27.52. 2,434,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,727. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 3.00. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $30.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth $1,641,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 105.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,867,000 after buying an additional 214,576 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,294,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,244,000 after buying an additional 26,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 45.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

