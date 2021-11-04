Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues Earnings Results

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE BR traded up $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $171.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,954. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $137.91 and a twelve month high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.60.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $1,820,134.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total value of $944,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,919 shares of company stock worth $42,604,435 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

