Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ SLDB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.46. 2,226,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,296. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.10. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

