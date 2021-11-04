Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.11-$0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.5-$77.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.18 million.Cambium Networks also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Cambium Networks stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.61. 212,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,703. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average is $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $811.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.33. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 63.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMBM shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Cambium Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cambium Networks has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.22.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cambium Networks stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 428.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,954 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of Cambium Networks worth $10,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

