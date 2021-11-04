Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Issues Earnings Results

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 23.80%.

NASDAQ:BSBK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,985. Bogota Financial has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $146.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bogota Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bogota Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bogota Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Bogota Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

