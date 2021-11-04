Degenerator (MEME) Achieves Market Cap of $913,535.72

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 4th. In the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. One Degenerator coin can currently be purchased for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.47 or 0.00322022 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00014479 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004449 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MEMEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.