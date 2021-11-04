Analysts Expect HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.30 Million

Analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will announce sales of $64.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.07 million. HealthStream reported sales of $61.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $256.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $256.45 million to $257.01 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $274.51 million, with estimates ranging from $271.38 million to $276.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $64.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 2,088.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after acquiring an additional 495,643 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in HealthStream by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 542,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 239,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in HealthStream by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 201,344 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in HealthStream by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 789,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,559,000 after acquiring an additional 191,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.36. The stock had a trading volume of 49,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,500. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $863.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average of $27.71.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthStream (HSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.