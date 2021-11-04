$82.30 Million in Sales Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will report $82.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.29 million to $82.30 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $77.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year sales of $318.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $316.50 million to $321.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $346.97 million, with estimates ranging from $338.80 million to $355.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $78.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CECE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.14. 37,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,702. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after buying an additional 35,761 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,063,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 21,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 34,783 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

