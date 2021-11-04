Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Tutor Perini updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.850 EPS and its FY21 guidance to 1.70-1.85 EPS.

Shares of TPC stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.15. 872,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,189. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. The company has a market cap of $671.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $677,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,055,500 over the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tutor Perini stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

