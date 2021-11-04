PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.05) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $67.28 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.06 million.

NYSE:AGS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,202. The stock has a market cap of $361.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 3.36. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.61.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 76.20% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $66.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.09 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PlayAGS stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 1,654.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,327 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of PlayAGS worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

