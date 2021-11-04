Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share.

AGIO stock traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.17. 554,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,750. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.52. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.47 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on AGIO shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.73.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.