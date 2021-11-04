Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of ACLS traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.91. The stock had a trading volume of 789,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,748. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.50. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.83.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

In related news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $739,344.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $176,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,515. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,899 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.85% of Axcelis Technologies worth $11,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

