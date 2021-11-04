Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.110-$2.150 EPS.

TDC traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.89. 1,534,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average of $50.67. Teradata has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $59.58.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teradata from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.