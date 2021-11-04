Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.71.

RHHBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS RHHBY traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $51.02. 2,256,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.73. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05. The firm has a market cap of $348.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roche by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,593,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,674,000 after buying an additional 1,045,078 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Roche in the 2nd quarter worth $40,037,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its position in shares of Roche by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,106,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,974,000 after buying an additional 347,533 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Roche by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,189,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,852,000 after buying an additional 307,919 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roche by 1,493.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 272,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after buying an additional 255,100 shares during the period. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

