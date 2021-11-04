Snowball Price Hits $0.92 on Top Exchanges (SNOB)

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last week, Snowball has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Snowball coin can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Snowball has a market cap of $7.91 million and $327,927.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00085797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00074994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00101393 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,173.40 or 1.01669478 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,461.73 or 0.07296080 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00022436 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,045,857 coins and its circulating supply is 8,634,738 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

