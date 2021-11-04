HyperCash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.77 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 4th. In the last week, HyperCash has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $29.99 million and $3.77 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,257.98 or 1.00172534 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00060778 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.66 or 0.00591401 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.99 or 0.00322137 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.80 or 0.00174653 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00014629 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001495 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001986 BTC.

About HyperCash

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

