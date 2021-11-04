Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.31.

GEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of TSE GEI traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 735,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,023. The firm has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$17.60 and a twelve month high of C$26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.42.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

