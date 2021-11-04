Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Price Up 10.6% This Week

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 4th. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $873,150.71 and $25,928.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electrify.Asia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00050811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.37 or 0.00236076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00096054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

ELEC is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ELECUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Electrify.Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrify.Asia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.