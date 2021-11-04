The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.89 EPS

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share.

Shares of ALL traded down $9.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,416,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,053. The Allstate has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of The Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Allstate stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

