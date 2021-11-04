JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $57.5-58.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.54 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.040-$0.050 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on FROG. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JFrog from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.86.

JFrog stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.45. 1,479,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.46 and a beta of 0.73. JFrog has a 12 month low of $31.17 and a 12 month high of $73.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other JFrog news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JFrog stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JFrog were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

