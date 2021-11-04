Linker Coin (LNC) Market Cap Hits $10.11 Million

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Linker Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0897 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $10.11 million and approximately $2,708.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00050509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.51 or 0.00235222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00095800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Linker Coin Profile

Linker Coin (CRYPTO:LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

