Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FRG. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Aegis initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

FRG traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.09. The company had a trading volume of 332,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,728. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.85. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Franchise Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Franchise Group by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Franchise Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

