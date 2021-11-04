Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

GDYN stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.23. 358,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,015. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $32.69. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $121,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,876.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $2,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,752 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 212.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the second quarter worth $204,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 70.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 724,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.